Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,119 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

