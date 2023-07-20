Signaturefd LLC Sells 122 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

