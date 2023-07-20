Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

