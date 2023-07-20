The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

