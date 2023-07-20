Cwm LLC Buys 4,713 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.