abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $168.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.21.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

