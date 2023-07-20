Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.11. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

