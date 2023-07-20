Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 486 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 6.66%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

