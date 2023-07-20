Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Stock Position Cut by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

