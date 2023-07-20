Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $379,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $504.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.70. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $506.20.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

