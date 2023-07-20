Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Zillow Group by 276.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -92.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.86. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

