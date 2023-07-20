Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $212.72 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

