Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.