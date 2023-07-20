Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 10,040 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

