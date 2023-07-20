Cwm LLC Purchases 98,206 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2,692.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,206 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.