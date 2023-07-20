Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,890 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 3.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

