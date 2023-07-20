Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 4,890 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

