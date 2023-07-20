Cwm LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

