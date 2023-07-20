Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,606 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

