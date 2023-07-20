Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 291 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.