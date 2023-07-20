Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $201.06 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $201.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

