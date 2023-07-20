abrdn plc Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $112.15.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

