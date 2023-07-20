Cwm LLC Purchases 868 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $255.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

