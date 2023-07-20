Cwm LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landstar System Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Shares of LSTR opened at $201.06 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.51 and a 12-month high of $201.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

