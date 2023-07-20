Cwm LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.27. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.