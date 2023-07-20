Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

NYSE:V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

