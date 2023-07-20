The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,041,000 after acquiring an additional 103,170 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.14.

Shares of BA stock opened at $208.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.27. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

