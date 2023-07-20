Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

