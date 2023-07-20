Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.