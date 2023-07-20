Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $298,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 647,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $150.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

