The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.