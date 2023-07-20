Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

