AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

