Phraction Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

