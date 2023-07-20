Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

