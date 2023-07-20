Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3,737.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,975,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 820,275 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 8,773.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 498,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 492,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Down 10.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.