iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,805 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

