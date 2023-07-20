Cwm LLC Acquires 39,243 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1,394.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

OC opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $138.25.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

