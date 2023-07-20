abrdn plc Has $30.35 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Moody’s worth $30,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Trading Up 0.0 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $359.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $361.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

