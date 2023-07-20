Copperwynd Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

