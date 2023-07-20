The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.