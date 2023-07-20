Simmons Bank Invests $251,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $422.59 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $425.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average of $362.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

