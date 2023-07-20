AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $274,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $463.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

