The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

