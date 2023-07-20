Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 14,145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 344.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

NYSE HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

