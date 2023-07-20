Phraction Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.