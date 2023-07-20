Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.