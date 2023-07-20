Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 10.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

