J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

