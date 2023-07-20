J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $172.00 Price Target at UBS Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

