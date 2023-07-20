J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

